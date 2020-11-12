Tokyo Olympics may allow foreign fans; there will be rules

Toshiro Muto, CEO of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, speaks during a news conference Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Tokyo. Next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympics — if they happen — will be like no other, particularly for non-Japanese fans if they are allowed to enter in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tokyo organizing committee CEO Muto, after a meeting Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, about infection countermeasures, confirmed for the first time that a limited number of non-Japanese fans may be allowed to attend. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TOKYO (AP) — Organizers are saying that a limited number of non-Japanese fans may be allowed to attend next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

CEO Toshiro Muto says after a meeting on infection countermeasures that fans could face some stringent rules.

This would include screening for COVID-19 before they leave home.

Non-Japanese fans may also face a 14-day quarantine, depending on their area of origin.

Muto says this is still open to discussion.

When asked if foreigners to Japan would follow the rules, Muto said it’d be difficult to control their movement and behavior.

According to Reuters, Muto said that Olympic organizers are working with Japanese authorities to ensure that athletes and Olympic-related staff will not have to quarantine for 14 days.

The goal is for athletes and workers to train and perform their duties leading up to the Olympics, which are expected to start in Summer 2021.

There will be extensive screening on arrival and perhaps health-tracking apps to download and a rule book to be complied with.