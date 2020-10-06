Titans report no new COVID-19 positives for second straight day, practice could resume Wednesday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For the second day in a row, the Tennessee Titans did not report any new cases of COVID-19. As a result, the organization could reopen its headquarters this week and resume practice.

Additionally, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Tuesday morning that the team could get back to practice as early as Wednesday. Russini also said the Titans’ game against the Buffalo Bills, currently scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Nashville, will be played as scheduled.

On Monday, the Titans had their first day clear of positive results after having at least one positive each of the past six days dating back to Sept. 29. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Tennessee needs that to continue Wednesday to be able to go back to its facility.

A total of 18 Titans, including several players, have tested positive for COVID-19, the most in the NFL. The outbreak forced the postponement of last Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. A make-up date for that game has not yet been announced.

Day 2 of all negative test results for the #Titans per sources. This means the team can get back to practice at the facility on Wednesday and the game against the Buffalo #Bills in Nashville is as scheduled. Great news for everyone. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 6, 2020

This story was originally published by Laken Bowles on WTVF in Nashville.

