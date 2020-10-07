Titans players held workout after COVID-19 shutdown, may have violated NFL protocols, sources say

The Tennessee Titans logo is seen in Nissan Stadium before an NFL football game between the Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A group of Tennessee Titans players worked out last week after the team was shut out of its training facility due to positive COVID-19 cases, sources confirmed to Scripps station WTVF in Nashville.

About 15 Titans players held a workout at Montgomery Bell Academy — a private school located about 10 miles from the Titans facility — last Wednesday, a day after Saint Thomas Sports Park was closed after eight Titans players and personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, sports reporter Paul Kuharsky said the workout was a violation of the NFL’s directives and protocols for the team.

The Titans went two consecutive days without reporting new cases. However, on Wednesday two additional players tested positive for the virus. That brings the organization’s total number of cases to 22.

ESPN also reported that today’s new cases put Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills in jeopardy. Earlier this week, the NFL said in a memo that it may begin issuing forfeits to teams who break COVID-19 protocols.

The COVID-19 outbreak also forced the team to rescheduled its game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That game, originally scheduled to take place last Sunday, will now take place on Oct. 25.

The coronavirus is threatening the postponement of two other games scheduled for this weekend: Raiders/Chiefs and Broncos/Patriots. Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, four days after QB Cam Newton tested positive and two days after New England’s loss to Kansas City. A player for the Oakland Raiders also reportedly tested positive on Wednesday.

This story was originally published by WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee.