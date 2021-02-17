Tim Tebow retires from baseball coming just shy of MLB goal

New York Mets’ Tim Tebow gets a lead off first during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

After a three-season stint in professional baseball, Tim Tebow announced he is retiring from the game coming just shy of his MLB goal.

Tebow made the transition to baseball after winning a pair of college football national championships with the University of Florida. He also had a brief NFL career, playing in 35 games with the Denver Broncos.

During his three seasons in baseball, Tebow at times struggled, but also showed glimpses of potential. Tebow qualified for a AA all-star game in 2018 in his best season in the Mets organization.

But injuries largely hampered his 2018 and 2019 seasons. Tebow made it to Triple-A Syracuse in 2019, just one level shy of the MLB level. Tebow’s season was cut short due to injury in 2019 after hitting a putrid .163.

Tebow was set to return to the minors in 2020, but the season was wiped out by the coronavirus.

While Tebow never played in a regular season MLB game, he participated in 34 MLB exhibition games for the Mets. He hit . 151 in 73 spring training at bats.

“I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions,” Tebow said. “I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met.”

