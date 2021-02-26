Tiger Woods transferred to Cedars-Sinai after undergoing surgery following car accident

A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Woods suffered leg injuries in the one-car accident and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Two days after suffering severe leg injuries in a single-car accident in California, Tiger Woods is being transferred to Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

In a statement on Twitter, Chief Medical Officer at Harbor-UCLA Dr. Anish Mahajan confirmed that the golf legend would be transferred from the level 1 trauma center where he underwent surgery following his accident on Tuesday to his new hospital about 20 miles away.

Dr. Mahajan said the 45-year-old golfer would continue to seek “orthopedic care and recovery” at Cedars.

“On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic care trauma care to one of our generation’s greatest athletes,” Mahajan said in the statement. “Harbor-UCLA Medical Center is a teaching hospital and one of only five Level 1 Trauma Centers in Los Angeles County.”

According to Cedars’ website, their hospital is also a level 1 trauma center.

The reason for the transfer has not been released, but Cedars-Sinai is known for its sports rehabilitation center.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office stated Wednesday that Woods’ rollover crash was “purely an accident.”

According to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center’s chief medical officer, the 15-time major golfing champion “shattered bones in his lower right leg in multiple locations, with additional injuries in his ankle and foot.”

Golfweek reported that Woods had a rod inserted into his lower right leg.