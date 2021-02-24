Tiger Woods ‘awake, responsive and recovering’ following serious car crash, surgery

A crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles. Woods suffered leg injuries in the one-car accident and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said.

Tiger Woods is “awake, responsive and recovering” at Habor UCLA Medical Center after suffering “open fractures” in his leg and broken bones in his foot and ankle in a single-car crash on Tuesday.

Woods’ team provided the update from his Twitter account early Wednesday morning.

“Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Habror UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Fire Department. Your support and assistance has been outstanding,” the message read.

Harbor UCLA Medical Center interim CEO Anish Mahajan added that several rods, pins and screws were inserted into Woods’ legs, ankles and feet to stabilize broken bones.

An “open fracture” is where the bone breaks through the skin during an injury. A comminuted fracture means the bone broke in more than two pieces.

Woods was injured in a single-car crash in Los Angeles Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office says Woods was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

The damage to the car was so severe that fire department officials needed to extricate him from the car with an ax and a pry bar.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that there were no signs of impairment in the single-car crash.

Woods has been recovering from his fifth back surgery, which took place late last year. While he hasn’t played in a tournament in 2021, he was in the L.A. area over the weekend for the Genesis Invitations, NBC News reports.

DailyNational.com Sports Editor Mike Bako discussed the crash and its possible impact on Tiger Woods’ career:

