Tide’s Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Iron Bowl

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the Iron Bowl.

Team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson and head trainer Jeff Allen said in a joint statement that the positive test came Wednesday morning.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide host No. 22 Auburn on Saturday.

The statement says Saban has “very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive.”

According to the Associated Press, Saban has a runny nose, but no major symptoms.

He had previously received a false positive before the Crimson Tide’s game with Georgia but was cleared to coach in the game by subsequent tests.

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee the football team on gameday, the AP reported.