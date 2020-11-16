Thunder reportedly trade All-Star guard Chris Paul to Phoenix Suns

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chris Paul (3) makes a pass during the first half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly traded All-Star guard Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, OKC has reportedly traded Paul and Abdel Nader to the Suns for Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque, and a 2022 first-round draft pick.

The Thunder will most likely look into flipping Rubio and Oubre Jr., with contending teams drawing interest into them both.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Suns‘ future first-round pick to OKC is protected 1-12 in 2022, 1-10 in 2023, 1-8 in 2024, and unprotected in 2025.

It seems the Thunder are in a rebuilding mode, having also traded Dennis Schröder to the Los Angeles Lakers and naming a new head coach.