These are the people elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, a visitor to the Pro Football Hall of Fame pauses to take a photo of the sign in front in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its class of 2021 on the eve of the Super Bowl on Saturday. The people below were elected this year.

Charles Woodson, a cornerback/safety who played for the University of Michigan, Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers

Calvin Johnson, a wide receiver who played for Georgia Tech and the Detroit Lions

Drew Pearson, a wide receiver who played for the University of Tulsa and Dallas Cowboys

Alan Faneca, a guard who played for Louisiana State University, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets

Bill Nunn, a scout for the Pittsburgh Steelers

John Lynch, a safety who played for Stanford University, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos

Tom Flores, a former head coach of the Oakland/L.A. Raiders and Seattle Seahawks

Peyton Manning, a quarterback who played for the University of Tennessee, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos

