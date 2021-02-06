These are the people elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021

CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its class of 2021 on the eve of the Super Bowl on Saturday. The people below were elected this year.
Charles Woodson, a cornerback/safety who played for the University of Michigan, Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers
BREAKING: @CharlesWoodson has been elected to the Class of 2021!#PFHOF21 | @Raiders | @packers pic.twitter.com/Hi0NT1Qcao
Calvin Johnson, a wide receiver who played for Georgia Tech and the Detroit Lions
BREAKING: @calvinjohnsonjr has been elected to the Class of 2021!#PFHOF21 | @Lions pic.twitter.com/mWEH2ktlw4
Drew Pearson, a wide receiver who played for the University of Tulsa and Dallas Cowboys
BREAKING: @88DrewPearson has been elected to the Class of 2021!#PFHOF21 | @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/Xi6J41A7gv
Alan Faneca, a guard who played for Louisiana State University, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets
BREAKING: @afan66 has been elected to the Class of 2021!#PFHOF21 | @steelers | @nyjets | @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/RWAqpzFjjg
Bill Nunn, a scout for the Pittsburgh Steelers
BREAKING: Bill Nunn has been elected to the Class of 2021!#PFHOF21 | @steelers pic.twitter.com/58yG5yd0tk
John Lynch, a safety who played for Stanford University, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos
BREAKING: @JohnLynch49ers has been elected to the Class of 2021!#PFHOF21 | @Buccaneers | @Broncos pic.twitter.com/dv0abw5LCQ
Tom Flores, a former head coach of the Oakland/L.A. Raiders and Seattle Seahawks
BREAKING: Tom Flores has been elected to the Class of 2021!#PFHOF21 | @Raiders pic.twitter.com/WeFP4p14Bs
Peyton Manning, a quarterback who played for the University of Tennessee, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos
BREAKING: Peyton Manning has been elected to the Class of 2021!#PFHOF21 | @Colts | @Broncos pic.twitter.com/UWfxDjTZxz
