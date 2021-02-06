These are the people elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
HOF Game Canceled Football

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photo, a visitor to the Pro Football Hall of Fame pauses to take a photo of the sign in front in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its class of 2021 on the eve of the Super Bowl on Saturday. The people below were elected this year.

Charles Woodson, a cornerback/safety who played for the University of Michigan, Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers

Calvin Johnson, a wide receiver who played for Georgia Tech and the Detroit Lions

Drew Pearson, a wide receiver who played for the University of Tulsa and Dallas Cowboys

Alan Faneca, a guard who played for Louisiana State University, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets

Bill Nunn, a scout for the Pittsburgh Steelers

John Lynch, a safety who played for Stanford University, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos

Tom Flores, a former head coach of the Oakland/L.A. Raiders and Seattle Seahawks

Peyton Manning, a quarterback who played for the University of Tennessee, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss