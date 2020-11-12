The Masters: Fall setting will make 2020 tournament one ‘unlike any other’

Augusta National Golf Masters flag pin on the ninth green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The first fall Masters will be without many of the traditions that make it a tradition unlike any other.

The pimiento cheese sandwiches are still at Augusta National this week, and so is the Hogan Bridge over Rae’s Creek. But so much else has changed.

The azaleas have long since bloomed, the galleries will be sparse and even the green jacket presentation ceremony in Butler Cabin will look a little different for the tournament, which was delayed seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament will also be free of spectators throughout the weekend, meaning clutch shots won’t be met with a roar from the gallery.

And this year, the spring background that puts Augusta National in full pink and yellow bloom will be replaced with the browns and oranges of autumn. The Associated Press also reports that tournament organizers have been forced to change grass types in some areas due to the season change.

The first round of the Masters tees off Thursday, and the tournament will wrap up on Sunday.