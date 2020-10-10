Teenager Clark scores on debut, Red Bulls top Atlanta

by: Associated Press

New York Red Bulls’ midfielder Caden Clark

ATLANTA — Teenager Caden Clark scored in his first MLS game, leading the New York Red Bulls a 1-0 victory over Atlanta United.

Clark, a 17-year-old who signed with the Red Bulls earlier Saturday following a trade with Minnesota United, scored in the 47th minute.

The Red Bulls had lost four of their last five matches.

Atlanta had its two-match win streak snapped.

