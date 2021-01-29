Tampa Bay Buccaneers announce Super Bowl uniform choice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets sit on a locker behind the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TAMPA BAY, Fla.— In a post on Twitter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced their uniform for the big game.

The team will wear white jerseys and pewter pants!

White jerseys & pewter pants for #SBLV pic.twitter.com/7quYS4ncBg — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 28, 2021

The question is: Did they pick the right uniform, or is it a bad omen?

According to the Bucs, they’ve won three-straight games wearing the white jerseys with pewter pants, so time will tell if they made the right choice or not come Feb. 7.

Tampa Bay advanced to the playoffs by defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game and will face the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bucs are the first-ever NFL team to play in a Super Bowl hosted at their home stadium.

“We’re coming home, and we’re coming home to win,” Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said following Tampa Bay’s win over the Packers.

Kansas City clinched their place at the Super Bowl by defeating the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship game.

Super Bowl LV will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT and will air on CBS.

This story was originally reported by Brody Wooddall at WFTS in Tampa Bay, Florida.