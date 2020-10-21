Taco Bell is giving away free tacos; ‘Tacos on me’ tweets Mookie Betts

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

It’s taco time. Mookie Betts with the Los Angeles Dodgers helped his team beat the Tampa Bay Rays, and he also helped fans get a free taco.

“TACOS ON ME!!!!” the right fielder tweeted out Wednesday morning.

TACOS ON ME!!!! Tag me with your Taco photos! #OnToTheNext #LATogether — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) October 21, 2020

For a ninth-straight year, Taco Bell has partnered with the MLB for the “ steal a base, steal a taco ” campaign.

During Tuesday night’s game 1, Betts stole second base in the 5th inning. The Dodgers won 8-3, and game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday night.

Now everyone can stop by a participating Taco Bell and get a complimentary Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco. It does require signing up for Taco Bell rewards.

This is the second time Betts has stolen a base in the World Series, and triggered the taco perk. In 2018, while playing on the Boston Red Sox, he stole a base during the World Series in a game against his current team, the Dodgers.