Taco Bell is giving away free tacos; ‘Tacos on me’ tweets Mookie Betts

It’s taco time. Mookie Betts with the Los Angeles Dodgers helped his team beat the Tampa Bay Rays, and he also helped fans get a free taco.
“TACOS ON ME!!!!” the right fielder tweeted out Wednesday morning.
TACOS ON ME!!!! Tag me with your Taco photos! #OnToTheNext #LATogether
For a ninth-straight year, Taco Bell has partnered with the MLB for the “steal a base, steal a taco” campaign.
During Tuesday night’s game 1, Betts stole second base in the 5th inning. The Dodgers won 8-3, and game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday night.
Now everyone can stop by a participating Taco Bell and get a complimentary Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco. It does require signing up for Taco Bell rewards.
This is the second time Betts has stolen a base in the World Series, and triggered the taco perk. In 2018, while playing on the Boston Red Sox, he stole a base during the World Series in a game against his current team, the Dodgers.