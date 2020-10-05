Supreme Court allows minor leaguers’ class action over pay

Principal Park is home to the Triple-A minor league baseball Iowa Cubs. On Monday, the Supreme Court is allowing a class-action lawsuit to proceed from minor league baseball players who allege they are being paid less than minimum wage. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing a class-action lawsuit to proceed from minor league baseball players who allege they are being paid less than minimum wage.

The justices offered no comment Monday in rejecting Major League Baseball’s appeal.

The case of Senne v. Royals was first filed in 2014 on behalf of former minor league player Aaron Senne, ESPN reported and has now expanded to include minor league players in Arizona, California, and Florida.

In the lawsuit, the players claim most earned less than $7,500 annually in violation of several laws.

According to USA Today, if minor leaguers had played ball this season, they would have earned between $400-$700 per week played.

Minor League Baseball canceled its season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A judge had initially allowed only the California players to sue, but the federal appeals court in San Francisco ruled in favor of the players from Arizona and Florida.