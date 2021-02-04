Here are the most-Googled Super Bowl foods in every state

According to Google Trends, these are the most-searched Super Bowl party foods in every state.

Who doesn’t love a chia seed and coconut milk dessert on Super Bowl Sunday!

Google Trends released its latest analysis of the most searched food recipes ahead of the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Wyoming, people opt for a healthier lifestyle on Feb. 7 as they searched for chia seed and coconut milk dessert.

In Florida, a classic food is a fan favorite: chicken wings.

Many Americans have a love for a dip, but it varies in type from state-to-state.

In New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri, they’re all about buffalo chicken dip.

In Washington, Utah, Arizona, and Louisiana, they favor a seven-layer dip, while Iowa is craving a crab rangoon dip.

Traditional foods including sliders, tacos, and pigs in a blanket are favored in some states, but some people are looking to try something new like Korean BBQ in Georgia, Cajun in Illinois, and Jambalaya in Kentucky.

In Pennsylvania, residents the Philly cheesesteak for a Cuban sandwich.

Texas has a sweet tooth this year as they searched for a recipe for chocolate chip cookies.