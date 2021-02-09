City of Tampa announces plans for Bucs’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady raises the Super Bowl trophy as he celebrates victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Foto/Charlie Riedel)

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa has unveiled its plans for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl parade.

The Bucs, Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa have teamed up to host a socially distant boat parade along with Hillsborough River.

The city announced that a boat parade will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10 along the Tampa Riverwalk.

The parade is in celebration of the Bucs’ 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium Sunday.

Fans are invited to “Raise the Flags” and join the celebration spanning the Tampa Riverwalk and other viewing areas that offer ample space for social distancing.

“As a reminder, masks are required outdoors in all Event Zones and Entertainment Districts, including downtown and along the Tampa Riverwalk,” the press release said.

Boaters can be in the water during the parade, however, they cannot participate in the parade. Boaters are required to stay 50 feet from the official vessels in the parade

The Lightning celebrated with a boat parade after winning the Stanley Cup in September and their Twitter account recommended the Bucs do the same.

The City of Clearwater also plans to celebrate the Bucs by creating a one-of-a-kind sand sculpture on Clearwater Beach.

“Following the great success of the promotional sand sculpture that featured Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, we will once again be partnering with the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival on building a tribute piece to the winning team,” said Kris Koch, senior manager of events and athletics for the city of Clearwater.

Master sand sculptors will create the piece Tuesday, Feb. 9. The sculpture is expected to be finished on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

This article was written by Dan Trujillo for WFTS.

