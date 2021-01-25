Budweiser following in footsteps of Coke and Pepsi, won’t air ad during Super Bowl LV amid pandemic

Budweiser is the latest company to announce that it will not air an ad during Super Bowl LV and instead refocus its efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an announcement on Monday, Budweiser’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch announced it will instead put money toward COVID-19 vaccine awareness and education. Anheuser-Busch follows in the footsteps of Coca-Cola and Pepsi, who both said earlier this month that they won’t buy an ad during the Super Bowl.

Instead of running its in-game Super Bowl ad, the Anheuser-Busch will run an ad digitally in the week leading up to the game on Feb. 7. The ad is narrated by actress Rashida Jones and celebrates the individual acts of resilience that sparked hope during the past year.

It also highlights first responders who were among the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Watch Anheuser-Busch’s advertisement below.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.