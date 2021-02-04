Bucs won’t fire cannons after touchdowns during Super Bowl

FILE – Smokes pours out of cannons fired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ship at Raymond James Stadium prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Tampa, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2013. The Bucs released a statement on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, stating that the league has asked them to not fire the cannons during touchdowns at the Super Bowl to keep the game a “neutral site.” (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

To keep the Super Bowl as a “neutral site,” the National Football League has informed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that they cannot fire their cannons after touchdowns or big plays.

That’s according to a statement the Bucs released on Twitter Tuesday.

“The firing of the cannons after big plays is a tradition that defines what it means to be a Buccaneer fan and serves as a signature element of our home game experience at Raymond James Stadium,” the team said. “However, we also acknowledge and understand the NFL’s position with regards to maintaining the integrity of a neutral site atmosphere for Super Bowl LV. While the cannons may not fire in their typical fashion, we look forward to showcasing parts of our tradition while working within the league’s guidelines.”

The Bucs, who are the first-ever team to play in a Super Bowl that they are also hosting, are set to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7.