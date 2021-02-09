Super Bowl viewership drops slightly from 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis celebrates at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

CBS Sports announced on Tuesday that 96.4 million viewers tuned in for Sunday’s Super Bowl blowout of the Buccaneers toppling the Chiefs.

The audience dropped by about 7 million viewers compared to the 2020 Super Bowl, which featured a furious fourth-quarter comeback by the Chiefs.

CBS Sports boasted that Sunday’s Super Bowl had record-setting digital numbers, and was the most-watched Super Bowl via digital platforms. CBS made the game available through its streaming apps on a variety of platforms.

The Kansas City market had the highest household TV rating of 59.9, followed by Boston, which had a 57.6 household rating. Ratings in Boston were higher for Sunday’s Super Bowl than for all previous Super Bowls except for 2015 despite the Patriots not qualifying for the playoffs this season.

Tampa Bay, which both hosted and won the Super Bowl, had the third-highest household rating at 52.3.