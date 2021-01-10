Sunday’s Celtics-Heat game postponed by NBA over coronavirus concerns

Miami Heat forwards Precious Achiuwa (5), right, and Duncan Robinson (55) defend Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (27), during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Sunday’s NBA game between Boston and Miami has been postponed because of contact tracing concerns within the Heat.

The Celtics would have been without seven players for the game due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols for dealing with COVID-19.

The Heat ruled out Avery Bradley because of the protocols, and the team was conducting contact tracing to see if anyone else wouldn’t be eligible to play.

That process was still underway Sunday afternoon, and given the uncertainty on whether the Heat would have to deem many players out, the decision was made to postpone the game, which had been set for tipoff at 7 p.m.