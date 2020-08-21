Subway Series postponed after Mets positive COVID-19 cases: MLB

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 16: A grounds crew member paints the Mets logo on the field during the 84th MLB All-Star Game on July 16, 2013 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The Subway Series between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees has been postponed, Major League Baseball announced Friday.

The announcement comes after two Mets’ team members tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be performed within the New York Mets’ organization, the games between the Mets and New York Yankees at Citi Field on Saturday, August 22nd and Sunday, August 23rd have been postponed. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary,” the MLB said in a statement.

A new date for the games has not been released.

Statement from Major League Baseball on this weekend’s #Mets-Yankees Series. pic.twitter.com/nObBVl96fv — New York Mets (@Mets) August 21, 2020

The New York Mets had their Thursday night game against the Miami Marlins postponed after a Mets player and staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Neither the player nor the staff member have been named.

This is the first public case of any member of the Mets’ staff or roster testing positive.

