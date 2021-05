FILE – In this Dec. 31, 2018, file photo, Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer instructs her team during the first half of a NCAA basketball game against Maryland in Baltimore. The Rutgers women’s basketball team last played on Jan. 3 and has been on pause because of COVID-19 issues in the program for the past month. They’ll finally play again on Sunday at home against Nebraska. Ironically, that was the Scarlet Knights’ last opponent before being shutdown. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — After a month pause for the coronavirus, Rutgers is finally back playing again.

The Rutgers women’s basketball team last played on Jan. 3 and has been on pause because of COVID-19 issues in the program for the past month.

They’ll finally play again on Sunday at home against Nebraska.

Ironically, that was the Scarlet Knights’ last opponent before being shutdown.