Steelers’ Roethlisberger, 3 teammates go on COVID-19 list

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed four more players on the COVID-19 list, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

According to the Associated Press, a player is added to the reserve/COVID-19 list if they have tested positive for the virus or have been in close contact with someone who has it.

The move comes a day after tight end Vance McDonald went on the list after testing positive following a 24-19 win at Dallas that pushed the Steelers to 8-0.

Running back Jaylen Samuels, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, and linebacker Vince Williams joined Roethlisberger on the list Tuesday.

According to ESPN, the players are considered high-risk contacts, so they must isolate for five days after their last contact with McDonald, and they can’t be at the team’s practice facility during those five days.

The team will test the players throughout the week before they are deemed eligible to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, ESPN reported.

According to ESPN, Roethlisberger has been seen not wearing a mask when talking to McDonald while on the sidelines. The teammates also have lockers close to each other.

Roethlisberger has not tested positive, ESPN reported.

For the first time in the team’s history, the Steelers are 8-0.