Steelers receiver to reportedly stop dancing on logos following criticism after Bills, Bengals games

Cincinnati Bengals’ Vonn Bell (24) and Jordan Evans (50) look to recover a fumble by Pittsburgh Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

PITTSBURGH — After receiving criticism following back-to-back losses against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster told reporters on Wednesday that he will stop dancing on team logos for TikToks prior to games.

Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster told reporters this today: “For the betterment of myself and my teammates, I’m going to stop dancing on the logos.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2020

Smith-Schuster’s dances seemed to inspire the Bills ahead of their game against the Steelers on Dec. 13 with Bills quarterback Josh Allen saying, “let them do all the talking and the [censored] dancing, we [censored] work.”

The next game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Smith-Schuster performed another TikTok on the team logo prior to the game which prompted a huge hit on Smith-Schuster from Bengals safety Vonn Bell.

Smith-Schuster said for the betterment of the team, he will stop dancing on team logos.

The Steelers have lost three straight games and fell behind the Bills in the AFC standings.

This story was first reported by Paul Ross at WKBW in Buffalo, New York.