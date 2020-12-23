Steelers receiver to reportedly stop dancing on logos following criticism after Bills, Bengals games

Sports

by: WKBW Staff

Posted: / Updated:
JuJu Smith-Schuster

Cincinnati Bengals’ Vonn Bell (24) and Jordan Evans (50) look to recover a fumble by Pittsburgh Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

PITTSBURGH — After receiving criticism following back-to-back losses against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster told reporters on Wednesday that he will stop dancing on team logos for TikToks prior to games.

Smith-Schuster’s dances seemed to inspire the Bills ahead of their game against the Steelers on Dec. 13 with Bills quarterback Josh Allen saying, “let them do all the talking and the [censored] dancing, we [censored] work.”

The next game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Smith-Schuster performed another TikTok on the team logo prior to the game which prompted a huge hit on Smith-Schuster from Bengals safety Vonn Bell.

Smith-Schuster said for the betterment of the team, he will stop dancing on team logos.

The Steelers have lost three straight games and fell behind the Bills in the AFC standings.

This story was first reported by Paul Ross at WKBW in Buffalo, New York.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dream home or dream wedding: Hosts of 'Marriage or Mortgage' talks new Netflix show

I Wanna Know: Chef Tom Colicchio explains why garlic makes our breath smell

Robert 'Kool' Bell talks 'Celebration' special honor, song for brother

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore