Soccer goalkeeper Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5 college football game

Associated Press

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller adjusts her helmet during NCAA college football practice on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game Saturday when she kicked off to start the second half against Missouri.

Fuller kicked off the turf with a holder rather than using a tee, and she sent a low kick to the 35-yard line where it was pounced on by Missouri’s Mason Pack.

Fuller didn’t get any opportunities in the first half as the Tigers opened a 21-0 lead over the Commodores.

Fuller, a senior goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt soccer team, joined the football team this week after helping the Commodores win the Southeastern Conference Tournament last weekend.

COVID-19 protocols and restrictions left Vandy football coach Derek Mason with a limited number of specialists available against Missouri.

