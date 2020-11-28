Soccer goalkeeper Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5 college football game

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller adjusts her helmet during NCAA college football practice on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller looks on during NCAA college football practice on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game Saturday when she kicked off to start the second half against Missouri.

Fuller kicked off the turf with a holder rather than using a tee, and she sent a low kick to the 35-yard line where it was pounced on by Missouri’s Mason Pack.

Fuller didn’t get any opportunities in the first half as the Tigers opened a 21-0 lead over the Commodores.

Fuller, a senior goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt soccer team, joined the football team this week after helping the Commodores win the Southeastern Conference Tournament last weekend.

COVID-19 protocols and restrictions left Vandy football coach Derek Mason with a limited number of specialists available against Missouri.