Several MLS teams postpone matches amid players protest of racial injustice

Sports

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
MLS NYCFC Union Soccer

A Major League Soccer flag flies on a field after an MLS soccer match, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Several Major League Soccer teams postponed their matches on Wednesday amid players protest of racial injustice.

The sports world was brought to a halt after players in the NBA, MLB, and MLS boycotted their games in the wake of a Black man being shot by police over the weekend in Wisconsin.

The postponements come after the NBA’s Milwaukee Brewers decided not to come out of their locker room to play the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

MLS released a statement saying the postponed matches will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Portland Timbers decided not to play Wednesday. And in a statement, the team supported their player’s decision.

The Colorado Rapids and the Real Salt Lake both took to social media to announce their matches had been postponed as players across the sports landscape stood in solidarity for racial justice.

The members of the Inter Miami and Atlanta United teams stood in solidarity before their match was also postponed, according to ESPN.

MLS also released a statement saying that they stand with the Black community throughout the country – including their players and employees amid the protests over the shooting of Blake.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Changemakers: EBY makes and sells panties with a purpose

Very mild stretch ahead after a cold start to March

NYPD officers shot in Brooklyn ‘narrowly avoided being killed,’ Shea says

Created Equal: Legacy of the Black Panther Party in NYC

UWS NYCHA development starts food pantry to feed those in need

Yang well ahead in crowded mayoral race amid ranked choice concerns, PIX11 poll finds

NYC high schools set to reopen March 22

Calls for Gov. Cuomo to resign get louder

Create a healthy lifestyle