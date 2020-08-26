Several MLS teams postpone matches amid players protest of racial injustice

A Major League Soccer flag flies on a field after an MLS soccer match, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Several Major League Soccer teams postponed their matches on Wednesday amid players protest of racial injustice.

The sports world was brought to a halt after players in the NBA, MLB, and MLS boycotted their games in the wake of a Black man being shot by police over the weekend in Wisconsin.

The postponements come after the NBA’s Milwaukee Brewers decided not to come out of their locker room to play the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

MLS released a statement saying the postponed matches will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Portland Timbers decided not to play Wednesday. And in a statement, the team supported their player’s decision.

The Colorado Rapids and the Real Salt Lake both took to social media to announce their matches had been postponed as players across the sports landscape stood in solidarity for racial justice.

The match against @FCDallas tonight has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/CRWvOP8sSs — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) August 27, 2020

In solidarity with the players from both teams, tonight’s match has been canceled. pic.twitter.com/ryxJhrVTk6 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 27, 2020

The members of the Inter Miami and Atlanta United teams stood in solidarity before their match was also postponed, according to ESPN.

Inter Miami and Atlanta United stand together in solidarity as they boycott their match tonight. pic.twitter.com/AuJDSbNvQ1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 27, 2020

MLS also released a statement saying that they stand with the Black community throughout the country – including their players and employees amid the protests over the shooting of Blake.