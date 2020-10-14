SEC postpones Florida-LSU game after COVID-19 outbreak within Gators program

Florida head coach Dan Mullen reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Mullen was given several more chances Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, to walk back bizarre comments about wanting to pack 90,000 screaming fans inside Florida Field during the coronavirus pandemic. He declined each of them, brushing aside criticism and insisting he’s focused on defending national champion LSU. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

A COVID-19 outbreak within the University of Florida’s football program has prompted the Southeastern Conference to postpone Saturday’s matchup between the No. 10 Gators and the defending national champion LSU Tigers.

The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12, the SEC said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Florida suspended football activities after seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Associated Press, 19 Gators players, head coach Dan Mullen, and two assistant coaches have tested positive for the virus.

This marks the second SEC game to be postponed this week because of COVID-19. The SEC postponed the game between Vanderbilt Commodores and Missouri Tigers after a virus outbreak within the Commodores program.

That game is also tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.