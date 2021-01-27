Seahawks cut ties with Chad Wheeler after arrest

FILE – Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Chad Wheeler (75) is shown before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, in this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, file photo. The Seattle Seahawks said Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, that offensive lineman Chad Wheeler is no longer a member of the team following his arrest last weekend for investigation of domestic violence. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks say offensive lineman Chad Wheeler is no longer a team member following his arrest last weekend to investigate domestic violence.

The Seahawks say they are saddened by the details emerging about Wheeler and strongly condemn domestic violence.

On Wednesday, the Seahawks released a statement saying in part: “The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence. Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team.”

Wheeler was arrested by police in Kent, Washington, and booked into the jail early Saturday.

According to ESPN, a police report stated that a woman called 911 after being choked by Wheeler, who later said, “Wow, you’re alive?” after regaining consciousness.

Wheeler, the woman told police, has not been taking his bipolar disorder medicine, ESPN reported.

“We encourage Chad to get the help he needs,” the team stated in the statement. “If you are experiencing mental health issues, please reach out for help.”

He was released from jail Tuesday after posting a $400,000 bond.