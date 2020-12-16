SCOTUS agrees to hear NCAA athlete compensation case

The National office of the NCAA is shown in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has agreed to review a court decision that the NCAA has said blurred “the line between student-athletes and professionals.”

A lower court ruling removed caps on education-related money that certain football and basketball players can receive.

The case will be argued before the Supreme Court in 2021 with a decision expected before the end of June.

The NCAA contends that antitrust law allows its member schools to impose certain restrictions, like on athlete compensation, in an effort to promote competitive equity and have a product for dans that is distinct from professional sports, according to USA Today. The NCAA claims a change to this arrangement would have larger implications on professional level sports leagues.

An appeals court panel in May upheld a lower court ruling barring the NCAA from capping education-related compensation and benefits for student-athletes in Division I football and basketball programs. Such benefits could include cash payments for academic performance.

The lower court’s ruling said the NCAA could still set limits on compensation not connected to education. The association has revealed proposed rule changes that would allow athletes to make money from their names, images and likeness. Those proposed changes are set to be voted on in January.

Division I conferences can still independently set their own rules.