Sarah Thomas becomes first-ever woman to referee Super Bowl

Down judge Sarah Thomas (53) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

On Sunday, Sarah Thomas made history by becoming the first-ever woman to referee a Super Bowl.

In a statement to CBS, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, Sr. said that Thomas’s “elite performance and commitment to excellence” earned her a spot “to officiate the Super Bowl.”

Thomas, along with six other officiating crew members, collectively had 88 years of NFL officiating experience and 77 different playoff assignments, according to Deadline.

Thomas, who broke into the NFL in 2015, served as the down judge, a position she’s held since 2017, CBS Sports reported.

According to Deadline, Thomas made history two years ago when she was a referee during a playoff game, making her the first-ever woman to do so.