Sarah Fuller 1st woman to score in Power 5 football game

Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller, right, kicks off as Ryan McCord (27) holds to start the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. With the kick, Fuller became the first female to play in a Southeastern Conference football game. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sarah Fuller has become the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game by kicking an extra point. The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt’s Southeastern Conference women’s soccer champs got her chance on the Commodores’ third drive of the game.

Fuller, one of three kickers on the depth chart, came out for the extra point that tied the game at 7 late in the first quarter. She put the ball through the uprights and celebrated by pulling her first in before slapping high-fives with teammates with her family celebrating in the stands. An official gave her the ball.

Two weeks ago, she became the first woman to appear in a Power 5 football game in a game against Missouri with a kickoff.

There have been two previous female Division I college football players, Katie Hnida for New Mexico and April Goss for Kent State.

Fuller is coming off the college soccer season, playing in nine games for Vanderbilt. Last month, Fuller helped Vandy’s women’s soccer team to an SEC title by defeating Arkansas 3-1. Fuller had three saves in the match.

Fuller is also using the opportunity to raise funds for charity. She will be wearing a sticker on the back of her helmet “Play Like a Girl.” The charity provides STEM education opportunities for young girls.