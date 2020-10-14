Saban, Alabama AD Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19

The University of Alabama football team is led by head coach Nick Saban as they march on campus, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference’s biggest regular-season showdown.

Both said their tests Wednesday morning came back positive, but Saban said he didn’t have any symptoms by late afternoon.

The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday and might be without their iconic 68-year-old coach.

Saban said he immediately left the football building to isolate at home.