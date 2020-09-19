Rutgers to open Big Ten schedule against Michigan State

PISCATAWAY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 1: Greg Schiano Head Coach of Rutgers Scarlet Knights leads his team into the field before their college football game against North Carolina Central Eagles on September 1, 2011 at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — The Big Ten announced it would be returning to play sooner than expected which means Greg Schiano will make his return to Rutgers football official in late October.

The Scarlet Knights will begin the Big Ten season October 24 with a visit to Michigan State. Their home debut will take place a week later against Indiana.

Rutgers will also play Ohio State, Illinois, Michigan, Purdue and Penn State before wrapping up the 2020 regular season with an away date at Maryland on December 12. The Big Ten Championship game is scheduled for seven days later, though the school announced that every team will play an extra match that weekend regardless of whether or not they qualify for the title game.

The Scarlet Knights have not had a winning season since going 8-5 under Kyle Flood in 2014, their first season in the Big Ten. Since 2015, Rutgers has gone 12-59 overall and 4-40 in conference play. The school has not won a Big Ten game since November of 2017.

The Big Ten’s third football schedule of the 2020 season is highlighted by Michigan-Ohio State on Dec. 12, the final day of the conference’s regular-season and the latest date the rivals have ever played.

The Big Ten released an eight-games-in-eight-weeks schedule that will start the weekend of Oct. 24.

The opening weekend features Nebraska at Ohio State, two teams that were at the forefront of the grassroots push to play fall football in the Big Ten.

In Week 2, Ohio State will play at Penn State on Halloween.