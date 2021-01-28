Rutgers staggers Michigan State 67-37, 1st win over Spartans

Rutgers center Myles Johnson (15) shoots as he is defended by Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Myles Johnson scored 13 points with 14 rebounds and five blocked shots and Rutgers staggered Michigan State 67-37, allowing the fewest points ever since joining the Big Ten and defeating the Spartans for the first time.

The Spartans were coming off a 20-day pause after a series of positive COVID-19 tests among players and staff, and may have been caught flat-footed as Rutgers opened the game on a 15-0 run.

It took 32 minutes before Johnson was the first player to reach double-figure scoring, eventually joined by Geo Baker with 11 points and five steals and Jacob Young with 10 points.

No Michigan State player scored more than seven.

