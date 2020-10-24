Rutgers snaps 21-game Big Ten losing streak with opening win over Michigan State

Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral (0) runs into the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. — Isaih Pacheco ran for two first-half touchdowns, and Rutgers snapped a 21-game Big Ten losing streak, beating Michigan State 38-27 in coach Greg Schiano’s first game back with the Scarlet Knights.

Michigan State has a new coach too, and Mel Tucker’s debut was forgettable from the start.

The Spartans turned the ball over seven times — four in the first half — and never led against a Rutgers team that hadn’t won a conference game since Nov. 4, 2017 against Maryland.

Schiano is back for a second stint as the Rutgers coach after spending 11 seasons there from 2001-11.

Tucker took over Michigan State after Mark Dantonio retired this offseason.