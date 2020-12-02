Rockets trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall

Houston Rockets’ Russell Westbrook, center, enters the court as fans reach out before the Rockets’ NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Houston. The NBA has told players to avoid high-fiving fans and strangers and avoid taking any item for autographs, the league’s latest response in its ongoing monitoring of the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Houston Rockets have traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a future lottery-protected, first-round pick.

Both teams announced the trade Wednesday night. The move ends Westbrook’s tenure in Houston after just one disappointing season. Westbrook was traded from Oklahoma City for Chris Paul and draft picks in July 2019.

Westbrook’s Rockets defeated Paul’s Thunder in the first round of the NBA Playoffs during the summer, but lost to the Clippers in the next round, only winning one out of five games in the series.

Westbrook is a nine-time NBA All Star, and was the league’s MVP in 2017.

Wall had a string of five straight All-Star appearances before injuries the last two seasons held him back.