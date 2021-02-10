Rick Pitino’s Iona ready to return to play

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Rick Pitino’s Iona men’s basketball team has been one of the hardest hit by COVID-19 in college hoops.

The Gaels haven’t played in a month. That all comes to an end Friday against Manhattan.

“Every time we have gotten ready and excited to play a game,” Pitino said. “The shoe has just dropped.”

The season has been a case of Murphy’s Law for Iona. They’ve had 17 players and staff test positive for COVID-19, including Pitino.

“We’re out of shape right now,” the coach added. “Mentally and physically, we’re not a basketball team, but still make the best of where we’re at.”

The game against Manhattan Friday is their first since Dec. 23. The 51-day layoff is the longest in program history.

“There probably was a point when we were down mentally,” said senior Isaiah Ross. “That time has passed us and went away. I believe our mentality right now is to win the MAAC or get as far as we can in the tournament.”

The Gaels have 10 games left before the MAAC Tournament. Teams have to play a minimum of 13 to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Pitino isn’t looking that far down the road.

“We’ve had very little fun this year,” he said. “We just keep getting interrupted. Even though today is Wednesday, I fully expect Manhattan will call and tell me they had a positive or one of my players will have a positive.”

It’s been that kind of year for Iona. But no one is more excited about the possibility of playing Friday than the program’s seniors.

“It’s been 51 days since we last played Coppin State,” senior Dylan Van Eyck said. “In our head, we’re still on a 3-game win streak. Mentally, I’m definitely ready to play.”

For Ross, it’s just about getting back on the floor.

“It definitely won’t feel real until the tip goes in the air and the clock starts and the horn is going off.”