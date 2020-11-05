Rick Pitino takes over men’s hoops at Iona

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Rick Pitino’s coaching resume stacks up there with the best.

Pitino has had success at numerous stops in basketball but his new job at Iona might be his toughest ever.

“It is challenging, I knew that going in,” Pitino said Wednesday. “The first year of any program — whether it be Louisville, Providence, Kentucky, Boston University — is always the most difficult.”

The Bayville native has two NCAA titles and more than a handful of Final Four appearances. However, Iona is Pitino’s first gig since being fired by Louisville in 2017 due to a recruiting scandal.

“Every single coach that has coached here has had two things that really stick out going back to Jim Valvano,” he said of taking over at Iona. “Every coach has had great success and every coach has moved on to greener pastures, up that level to a bigger conference.”

Coach Pitino is working in reverse. The former Knicks head coach wants to end his career in New Rochelle.

His biggest challenge now is developing chemistry with eight new recruits, all virtually.

“We have three different full court presses, a European offensive set we have to put in and not one player is back to understand any of those concepts,” he said.

Expectations in the MAAC are high for Iona thanks to Pitino’s predecessor, Tim Cluess.

The only difference now is more exposure and attention.

“We’re going to play in MSG next year,” Pitino said. “We’re putting a home and home together with BYU, we’re going to play in the Disney Classic which has Kansas and Alabama, we’re playing in the Atlantis tournament which always has Top 15 talent. We’re trying to really upgrade our schedule. “