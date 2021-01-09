Rhoden scores 18 to lead Seton Hall past DePaul 76-68

DePaul guard Charlie Moore, right, shoots over Seton Hall guard Myles Cale during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — Jared Rhoden scored 18 points as Seton Hall beat DePaul 76-68 despite not making a field goal for nearly nine minutes to finish the game.

The Pirates had a 64-47 lead after Myles Cale’s 3-pointer at the 8:57 mark then went 14 of 14 at the free-throw line for the remainder of their points.

DePaul got within six twice in the final 2:09. The victory have Kevin Willard his 100th Big East win, including conference and tournament games.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 15 points and eight rebounds for Seton Hall.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 22 points for the Blue Demons.

