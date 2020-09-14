Reports: Pac-12 considers returning sports in mid-November

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

One possible scenario that Pac-12 officials are considering is that sports could return as early as mid-November.

According to ESPN, the plan is the most aggressive among multiple options the league is considering.

The report comes after the conference joined a partnership with Quidel Corporation that provides rapid coronavirus testing.

The return to play is contingent on California and Oregon public health officials clearing athletes to resume practices.

In August, Pac-12 officials suspended all sports for 2020.

This story was first reported by Phil Villarreal at KGUN in Tucson, Arizona.