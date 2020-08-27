Reports: NBA players agree to continue playoffs, Thursday’s games postponed

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 26: An empty court and bench is shown following the scheduled start time in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 26, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Milwaukee Buck have boycotted game 5 reportedly to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Players in the National Basketball Association have reportedly agreed to continue the playoffs.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the players will resume play, but “want to find a new and improved way to make social justice statements.”

Sources: NBA players in meeting today agreed to continue playing this postseason — but want to find new and improved ways to make social justice statements. Players expect games to resume this weekend. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Thursday’s playoffs games will be postponed.

Today’s three playoff games will be postponed, source tells ESPN. Discussion underway on when teams will resume play. https://t.co/A2PazNKDhy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

Wojnarowski also reported that the season could resume sometime this weekend.

The resumption of playoff games could come as soon as Friday, but there is expected to be a return to this season by the weekend, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/A2PazNKDhy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

Both the Board of Governors and players met Thursday morning, although both meetings were held separately.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, another meeting will take place today, including two players from each team.

Sources: There will be another meeting later today with two players per team. https://t.co/EghY102JcM — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) August 27, 2020

The news comes after Wednesday’s unprecedented day in sports history with the NBA, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, and Women’s National Basketball Association postponed or boycotted games in the wake of a Black man shot by police in Wisconsin.

Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times over the weekend in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, the games between the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, and Portland Trailblazers were off.

The NBA says those games will be rescheduled.

The Bucks began the dramatic series of moves when they decided not to take the court to take on the Magic in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series in the wake of the shooting of Blake, the team explained in a statement.