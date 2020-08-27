Reports: NBA players agree to continue playoffs, Thursday’s games postponed

Players in the National Basketball Association have reportedly agreed to continue the playoffs.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the players will resume play, but “want to find a new and improved way to make social justice statements.”
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Thursday’s playoffs games will be postponed.
Wojnarowski also reported that the season could resume sometime this weekend.
Both the Board of Governors and players met Thursday morning, although both meetings were held separately.
According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, another meeting will take place today, including two players from each team.
The news comes after Wednesday’s unprecedented day in sports history with the NBA, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, and Women’s National Basketball Association postponed or boycotted games in the wake of a Black man shot by police in Wisconsin.
Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times over the weekend in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
On Wednesday, the games between the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, and Portland Trailblazers were off.
The NBA says those games will be rescheduled.
The Bucks began the dramatic series of moves when they decided not to take the court to take on the Magic in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series in the wake of the shooting of Blake, the team explained in a statement.