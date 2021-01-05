Reported virus issues at Ohio State raise specter of CFP delay

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day hugs quarterback Justin Fields after their win against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. Ohio State won 49-28. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock says the national championship game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State is still a go for Monday night.

AL.com reports that Ohio State has been in contact with CFP officials about possible player availability problems related to COVID-19 that could force the game to be delayed.

A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed those discussions to The Associated Press.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says the Buckeyes continue to follow the same protocols they have all season and plan to play Monday in suburban Miami.

On Twitter, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said that he and Smith had multiple conversations.

“Both schools are focused on playing in the @CFBPlayoff Championship Game on Jan. 11,” Byrne said.

Ohio State AD Gene Smith and I have had multiple conversations.Both schools are focused on playing in the @CFBPlayoff Championship Game on January 11th.#RollTide — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) January 5, 2021

According to The Associated Press, Hancock said the national title game was still scheduled for Monday, but Jan. 18 could potentially be a makeup date if necessary.