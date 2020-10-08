Report: Another Titans player tests positive for COVID-19, players may have violated protocols

The Tennessee Titans logo is seen in Nissan Stadium before an NFL football game between the Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Another Tennessee Titans player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from ESPN. The team is still scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that another player tested positive Thursday morning and an inconclusive test from Wednesday also came back positive.

Saint Thomas Sports Park, home to the team’s practice facility and corporate offices, remains closed to in-person activities.

There is another Titans’ player positive test this morning and the inconclusive positive test from yesterday is now a confirmed positive, per source. The Titans’ facility remains closed and the prohibition on in person activities continues. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

Currently, the Titans lead the league in COVID-19 cases. At this point, more than 20 within the organization have tested positive.

St. Thomas Sports Park remains closed to in-person activities, per a source, and you have to think the #Titans game Sunday against the Bills is teetering on the brink after the confirmation of two positive tests this morning. @NC5 — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) October 8, 2020

The NFL’s investigation into how Tennessee turned into the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak found “several specific incidents” of the Titans possibly breaking protocols dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of Tennessee Titans skill position players held a workout at Montgomery Bell Academy last Wednesday, a day after St. Thomas Sports Park was shut down due to eight positive tests.

Montgomery Bell Academy Headmaster Brad Gioai told NewsChannel 5 quarterback Ryan Tannehill requested the workout through the athletic department, which Gioai says is a common occurrence. Tannehill reportedly wanted to workout with “receivers and a few others.”

Gioai says the players were asked to wear masks and socially distance, but admitted that it only applied to entry and exit and wasn’t possible on the football field.

Paul Kuharsky, a sports reporter, also reported that defensive backs worked out at Belmont on September 30.

Source: 5:20 pm CT Sept. 30, #Titans DBs worked out at Belmont. pic.twitter.com/IMYbtnxhRU — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) October 7, 2020

The NFL sent a memo to teams this week saying it will consider fines, the loss of draft picks and even the forfeit of a game for organizations that fail to follow protocols that result in the disruption of the schedule or a competitive disadvantage for other clubs.

This story originally reported by Laken Bowles on NewsChannel5.com.