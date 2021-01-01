Red Sox set to hire Bianca Smith, first Black woman to coach professional baseball

Boston Red Sox logo prior to their spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Fort Myers, Fla., Monday March 23, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

According to the Boston Globe, the Boston Red Sox are set to hire Bianca Smith as a minor league coach, which would make her the first Black woman to professionally coach baseball.

The Red Sox are scheduled to make the formal announcement sometime this month, Sports Illustrated reported.

The Globe reported that Smith would work with their rookie-level affiliate Gulf Coast League Red Sox in Fort Myers, Fla.

In 2019, Smith became the hitting coach and the assistant athletic director for compliance and administration at Carroll University in Wisconsin.

Before her time at Carroll University, Smith worked as the athletics compliance assistant from 2015-2017 at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio. She also coached with the Cincinnati Reds and the Texas Rangers organizations.

Smith played softball at Dartmouth from 2010-12.