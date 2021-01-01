Red Sox set to hire Bianca Smith, first Black woman to coach professional baseball

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Red Sox Spring Basebal

Boston Red Sox logo prior to their spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Fort Myers, Fla., Monday March 23, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

According to the Boston Globe, the Boston Red Sox are set to hire Bianca Smith as a minor league coach, which would make her the first Black woman to professionally coach baseball.

The Red Sox are scheduled to make the formal announcement sometime this month, Sports Illustrated reported.

The Globe reported that Smith would work with their rookie-level affiliate Gulf Coast League Red Sox in Fort Myers, Fla.

In 2019, Smith became the hitting coach and the assistant athletic director for compliance and administration at Carroll University in Wisconsin.

Before her time at Carroll University, Smith worked as the athletics compliance assistant from 2015-2017 at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio. She also coached with the Cincinnati Reds and the Texas Rangers organizations.

Smith played softball at Dartmouth from 2010-12.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Brooklyn Cyclones gear up for 20th anniversary season

7-year-old boy killed in Newark house fire: officials

Young boy killed in Newark house fire, officials say

Gorgeous weather for Mets home opener Thursday

Brooklyn man arrested for 3 anti-Asian hate crime attacks: NYPD

City beaches will open on schedule with health precautions

Jackson Heights apartments destroyed in fire

Andrew Giuliani targeting run against Cuomo in 2022

﻿Transit and infrastructure projects addressed in NY budget