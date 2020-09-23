Red Bulls score 3 2nd half goals in 4-1 win over Miami

New York Red Bulls’ Daniel Royer, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Brian White scored the first of New York’s three second-half goals and the Red Bulls beat Inter Miami 4-1 on Wednesday night.

After a turnover by Inter Miami, Omir Fernandez played a one-touch pass to White for a first-timer from the center of the area that made it 2-1 in the 49th minute.

New York has won two of its last three games after a four-game winless streak that included three losses.

Mandela Egbo gave the Red Bulls a 1-0 lead when he converted a penalty kick in the 14th minute. Juan Agudelo tied it for Miami in the 39th.

Benjamin Mines, a 20-year-old homegrown, and Daniel Royer added late goals.