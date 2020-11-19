Red Bulls new head coach will make debut in playoff game Saturday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARRISON, N.J. — New York Red Bulls’ new head coach Gerhard Struber is heading straight into the fire for his first ever MLS game.

Struber, who arrived from Europe last week, announced that he would be taking the reins when the Red Bulls face Columbus Crew in a one-off elimination game Saturday.

“It’s a special situation for me and the team,” Struber said in a press conference Thursday. “I’ve had close communication with Bradley [Carnell] and the staff. Now I’m here, I have the responsibility for the development, results and it’s my decisions, it’s my job.”

Struber previously coached English second division side Barnsley. He was officially hired by New York on Oct. 4, but delays due to visa processing and the coronavirus delayed him joining the team.

Bradley Carnell, who had served as interim coach since Sept. 4, will move back to his assistant role under Struber.

On the 4th of Sept I took a jump into the unknown, looking back now I’m so proud of the progress our team has made. This @NewYorkRedBulls team has been a joy to coach. Thank you to the players and staff for helping me in this process. I can assure you we are ready for Saturday!⚽️ — Bradley Carnell (@Bradzc) November 19, 2020

The Red Bulls face Columbus for the third time in six season in the playoffs, each team having won one of the prior series. This game will be a one-off played at Columbus’ Mapfre Stadium. No fans will be in attendance.