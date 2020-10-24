Red Bulls get stoppage time magic from White again in 2-2 draw with Chicago

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CHICAGO — Brian White scored in extra time and the New York Red Bulls salvaged a 2-2 tie against the Chicago Fire.

White scored off a scrum in front in the 91st minute.

Chicago appeared to take control of the match when Przemyslaw Frankowski scored in the 72nd minute for a 2-1 lead.

Robert Beric tied it 1-all for the Fire in the 51st with a short tap-in near the right post off a feed from Boris Sekulic.

Kyle Duncan scored in the 39th minute to put the Red Bulls up 1-0.