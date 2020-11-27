Ravens-Steelers game postponed until Tuesday due to coronavirus outbreak

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BALTIMORE, Md. – Sunday’s NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed again due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The NFL confirmed Friday afternoon that the Week 12 game has been moved to Tuesday, Dec. 1 and it will begin at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

This is the second time the game has been postponed. They were supposed to play Thursday night, but the game was moved to Sunday after an initial wave of players tested positive for the virus.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was among the infected players, The Baltimore Sun and ESPN report.

If the game is able to be played on Tuesday, the NFL says the Week 13 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Ravens that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, will be moved to Monday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. EST.

“These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” said the NFL in a statement.

