Ravens receiver Dez Bryant tests positive for COVID, won’t play against Dallas Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant works out prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Before he was set to face his former team, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant has tested positive with COVID-19 and will not play against the Dallas Cowboys.

Bryant, who confirmed the news himself on Twitter, said he was pulled from warmups about 30 minutes before kickoff to get tested for COVID, which came back positive.

“Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested… my s*** come back positive… I tested positive for Covid WTF.”

According to Dallas Cowboys beat writer Nick Eatman, Bryant was scratched from the game with an illness.

After tweeting he had tested positive for COVID-19, Bryant said he was done for the season.

“Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season… I can’t deal with this,” Bryant tweeted.

The Ravens said they will be without receiver Willie Snead and tight end Mark Andrews, who are both on the COVID-19 injured reserve list.

Ravens signed Bryant, who hasn’t played football since 2017, to its practice squad in October, ESPN reported.