Rangers buy out star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist’s contract

by: Associated Press

Henrik Lundqvist, #30 of the New York Rangers, leaves the ice following a 3-2 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have bought out the contract of star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist.

The Rangers parted with one of the greatest netminders in franchise history on Wednesday when they paid off the final year of his contract.

Since joining the team in 2005-06, Lundqvist has won the Vezina Trophy (2011-12), led the Rangers to the Stanley Cup Finals (2014), and been selected to the All-Star game five times.

He also helped Sweden win gold at the 2006 Turin Olympics.

The 38-year-old Lundqvist played in 887 games, posting a 459-310-96 record with a 2.43 goals against average.

